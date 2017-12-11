Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Animal Resources Mabrouk Mubarak Saleem has discussed prospects of joint cooperation and coordination between Sudan and Eritrea in the development of animal resources' sector.

This came during a meeting at his office Sunday with a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Eritrea headed by the ministry's adviser Manuel Nkasi, in the presence of Charge D'Affaires of Eritrean Embassy in Sudan Ibrahim Idris.

Mabrouk said that the visit of the delegation came within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and deliberating on key issues related to the training of veterinary staff, stressing the ministry's readiness to provide Sudanese expertise through the exchange of technical visits and expansion in the field of eugenics, development of the animal resources' sector and cooperation in the control of transboundary diseases. The Minister hoping to continue and communicate in the training programs for the staff development through joint efforts for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

For his part, the head of the Eritrean delegation praised the fruitful bilateral cooperation, describing the visit to the Animal Health Laboratory and Safari Institute as supporting the expertise and programs related to the promotion and development of the animal resources sector between the two countries.