Sudan Emphasizes Concern With Environment, Climate Issues

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Urban Development, Dr. Omer Moustafa, has underlined concern of the government of Sudan, on presidency of republic level, with the various issues of environment, particularly the issue of climate change through its contributions in the field of mitigation and adaptation with the climate change.

During his address, Sunday, to the workshop for the preparation of a road map of limited national contribution of Sudan in the climate change, held in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, he noted that the approval of the Environment Act for the year 2017 is considered the biggest national contribution of the country in the climate change, adding that this Act is the first defense line for the issues related to environment, indicating the importance of assessment of the environment for its economic and industrial effects, stressing that these laws boost the country's production and productivity.

The environment ministry undersecretary, explained that the Sudan contains the begets space of the African Great Belt that amount to 1520 kilos, which protects Africa from desertification and the emissions, stressing the Sudan readiness to implement the project.

He indicated the existence of a clear vision for benefiting from the Sudanese scientists and experts in the environment and sustainable development work, referring to the many environmental projects in the country's different states.

The official of the Focal Point of Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment, Hana'a Hamdnulla, noted that the Sudan has provided its national contribution in 2015, in a date before the Paris agreement and, which have become obligatory to the countries that have ratified the Paris Convention, pointing out to a process to return the past contributions and to involve the sectors that did not contribute to the national map.

The explained that these contributions represented in procedures to be taken by the agriculture and industry sectors and others for the mitigation and adaptation with the climate changes, and supervised by the environment ministry.