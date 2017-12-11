Sudan: South Darfur Releases 100 Women Inmates in State's Prisons

Ka'as — The state's joint committee for combating violence against gender, with collaboration with United Nation, and the national and international organization has celebrated the conclusion of the 16 th days campaign for the support of gender issues and the inauguration of the women development projects in Ka'as locality in south Darfur state under the motto (together, for education and health care to achieve a sustainable development).

The conclusion program has included awareness raising campaign, the distribution of material sanitary items, workshops, seminars and sessions for the support of the gender issues.

The Minster of Social, Woman and Child Affairs in South Darfur state, the chairwoman of the state joint committee, Aisha al-Sharief, addressed the celebration stressing the state's government concern with the woman issues, announcing her adoption to the release of 100 women inmates in the state's prisons in occasion of the 16 days campaign.

The minister pointed to the Sudan's ratification and commitment to the international conventions and charters, indicating the Sudan's denial to the violence on bases of gender and the children recruitment.

She commended role of partners to the program, the organizations, and the displaced persons in IDP camps for the success of the program.

The Chairwoman of the Woman's Union in Ka'as, Tayeba Abdul Karim, has lauded the president of the republic decision for the collections of arms, noting the women needs for more empowerment, the support of the rural development programs, facilitation of the financing procedure, raising sanitary awareness, boosting girl's education, calling for collective efforts to realize these needs.

The representative of the United Nations Populations Fund, Dr. Yousif Adam has lauded, on his part, the efforts of the state's govern, Adam al-Faki for achieving inclusive security in the state and his support to the woman and gender issues, indicating commitment to work with partners to eradicate the violence on bases of gender by the year 2030, pointing out that the marriage of female minors and circumcision exists in many communities.

Meanwhile, the head of the UNAMID Dr. Emiada Shoulbi has delivered the address of the UN secretary general on the occasion in which he called for concerted work for combating violence against gender.