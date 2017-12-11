10 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly to Discusses Tomorrow, Monday, Report On Emergency Committee On Government Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Assembly will discuss, tomorrow, Monday, the report of the Emergency Committee on the Government Performance for the first half of 2017 and the future plans for 2018.

The Assembly will, also review the report of the Financial Committee on the statement of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on the performance and the plans of the ministry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the MPs will hear to reports of performance of the Social Affairs, information, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Industry, Health and Culture.

The Assembly Affairs Committee, chaired by Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer discussed in its regular meeting the requested arrangements to discuss the State's General Budget for 2018 which is expected to be tabled before the MPs in the end of the current week.

Sudan

Court to Try 24 Women for Wearing Trousers

Twenty-four women will be tried in a district court in Khartoum on Sunday for 'wearing inappropriate clothing'. Public… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.