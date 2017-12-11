Sudan: Assembly to Discusses Tomorrow, Monday, Report On Emergency Committee On Government Performance

Khartoum — The National Assembly will discuss, tomorrow, Monday, the report of the Emergency Committee on the Government Performance for the first half of 2017 and the future plans for 2018.

The Assembly will, also review the report of the Financial Committee on the statement of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on the performance and the plans of the ministry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the MPs will hear to reports of performance of the Social Affairs, information, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Industry, Health and Culture.

The Assembly Affairs Committee, chaired by Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer discussed in its regular meeting the requested arrangements to discuss the State's General Budget for 2018 which is expected to be tabled before the MPs in the end of the current week.