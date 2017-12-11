Sudan: Cabinet Approves Bill On Federal Government Chamber Act

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers reviewed in its regular meeting which was presided over by First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh , a bill on Federal Government Chamber Act for year 2017 presented by Minister of Federal Government Chamber , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

Official Spokesman of Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Saleh said in press statements that according to the bill the Federal Government Chamber , 2001 would annulled and that the new bill gas determines the Chamber's powers in development of federal government system , tightening coordination between the different levels of government , evaluating executive performance of states and demarcating borders between states.

He added that the new bill of Act stipulates formation of High Council for Decentralized Government to be chaired by the President of the Republic and the First Vice-President as alternate Chairman along with membership of all governors of the states.

Dr Saleh explained the Council's main task is to set the federal government general policies and to propose laws.

He added the Cabinet affirmed commitment to federal government experiment as a way of government of the country.

In the meantime, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal forwarded by Minister of Federal Government Chamber calls for establishment of a council to coordinate poverty fighting efforts to be chaired by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister.