Sudan: Cabinet Approves Sudan Bill Ontechnological University Act

The Cabinet spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohamed Saleh, said in a press statement that according to the law, the university will be subjected to the law organizing the Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice -President and the National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, approved Sunday the draft bill of SudanTechnological University, amendment of 2017, which was presented by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Sumaya Abu-Kashawa.

