Sudan: Council of Ministers Rejects U.S. Decision Recognizing Jerusalem As Israel's Capaital

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers on Sunday voted in overwhelming majority against the American Decision recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The council chaired by the First Vice President and Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, listened to a report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour on the US president's decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel to the detriment of other faiths.

The minister said the decision was rejected worldwide as it would undermine the peace efforts in the Middle East and that the Security Council rejected it with a majority of 14 votes out of 15.

Dr Omar Mohamed Salih, the official spokesman for the council of Ministers said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ghandour, in his briefing to the Council referred to the denunciation by the African Union, the European Union and the Arab League and that they all decided to reject it.

He said the organization of the Islamic Cooperation will hold a meeting on the 13th of current December in which it would on the issue of the American decision.

He said the council of minister reaffirmed its rejection of the decision and that it would coordinate with the Arab and Islamic groups on how best to resist it.