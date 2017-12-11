10 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Arrangements to Hold Fourth Session of Barkal Festival

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, met Sunday at the Republican Palace with the committee for Barkal Festival, and got informed on the ongoing arrangements to celebrate the fourth session of Barkal Mountain Festival which will be inaugurated by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Dr. Abdul-Rahman Al-Khidir, who headed the committee's delegation, has affirmed the state's support and sponsorship to the festival which become an international one.

He said in a press statement that the festival will pose an important event for boosting tourism in the country

