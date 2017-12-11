Sudan: Minister of Finance Urges IMF to Contribute to Sudan Debts Exemption According to the Zero Option

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to contribute to the exemption of Sudan's external debt.

During his meeting Sunday with the Executive Director of the IMF First African Group, who is visiting the country these days, the Minister of Finance that the Sudan said that Sudan has met all the technical requirements that qualify for the exemption of external debt, referring to the international commitment following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement on Sudan debt relief, calling for the exemption of Sudan and South Sudan debts according to the zero option, which is supported by the African Union, prompting IMF to support the balance of payments to enable Sudan to continue the economic reform program.

For his part, the Executive Director of the First African Group of the International Monetary Fund said that Sudan was able to manage the economic reform program despite the difficulties facing it, adding that the lifting of US sanctions provides opportunities for the influx of investments and foreign funds to Sudan. The IMF official said that his visit to Sudan came at the invitation of the Minister of Finance to the IMF First African Group Fund during his visit to Washington last October, pointing out that the IMF will provide technical assistance to support Sudan in the field of public finance and capacity building of the economists in Sudan.