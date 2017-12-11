Sudan: National Communication Corporation to Inaugurate Tuesday Ebsar Project for Blind Persons

Khartoum — The National Corporation for Communication is due to inaugurate next Tuesday, at the Blind's Persons Institute in Bahri Area, North Khartoum, Ebsar Electronic Project in presence of the Minister of Communication and Information Technology Dr. Tahini Abdulla.

The Director General of the Communication's Corporation, Dr. Yahia Abdulla, noted that the project comes in context of the efforts of the corporation to enhance the position of the communication and information technology sector at the societal level, the concern over the consumers segment of the persons with disabilities in order to enable their easy access to the technology, indicating that the communication corporation is introducing the project as a serious commitment to the societal responsibilities.

He added that the project aims at facilitating the use of computer to disabled persons to integrate them into society.

He pointed out that the projects consists of two parts, one is a computer laboratories equipped with programs that suit the visually impaired persons, the second a training programs for the basics of the computer, stressing the project includes programs that enables the blind persons to read and write paper and electronic documents, the access to electronic emails, documents writing and saving a matter which would help professional promotion to this segment.