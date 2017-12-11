Sudan: Britain Expresses Desire to Cooperate With Sudan in Oil Sector

Khartoum — Britain has expressed its desire to cooperate with Sudan in the field of oil to develop oil investment in the country.

This was announced by Mr. Michael Aron, the British Ambassador to Sudan during a meeting with Dr. Abdul Rahman Othman, the Minister of Oil and Gas Ministry Sunday.

The British ambassador pointed out that the lifting of the sanctions made the climate conducive to attracting investments, stressing the seriousness of a number of British companies to enter the Sudan, led by Shell, stressing the strength of relations between Britain and Sudan and the desire of the two countries to boost them further in a number of areas.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Rahman Osman welcomed the British investments in Sudan, announcing his acceptance to participate in the Economic Forum to be organized in the United Kingdom, which aims to mobilize companies to invest in Sudan. The Minister of Oil expressed optimism on taking part in the investment rally, referring to the deep-rooted oil industry in Sudan, which needs introduction of modern technology.

The Minister of Oil is to present in the forum the investment opportunities available in Sudan and the priorities targeted by the ministry for the increase of gas and oil exploration.

A number of national oil companies, which have partnerships with a number of companies operating in the fields of oil industry, are scheduled to participate in the forum.