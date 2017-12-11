Eritrea: SRS Region - Annual Activity Assessment Meeting

Assab — The efforts to develop the agricultural activities in general and that of fruits and vegetables farms in particular in the Southern Red Sea region are registering commendable progress, the regional administration reported in an Annual assessment meeting conducted on 7 December.

At the meeting, it was indicated that this year 267 hectares of crops and 99 hectares of vegetable and fruits farming as well as 30 hectares of green animal fodder have been cultivated and that commendable result was registered.

It was also reported that, the Administration of the Southern Red Sea region has provided license to 37 new fishing boats with a view to ensure the boost of fish production. Further more, 12 thousand tree seedlings were planted by students and the public, the report added.

At the meeting, research papers as regards the program and progress in the health sector and effort exerted to control communicable diseases, the investment made on education and the low school enrolment of students as well as the effort conducted to develop the tourism sector and its progress were presented.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of the SRS region, Ambassador Mohamed-Seid Mantay said that thanks to the enhanced contribution of the public, the implementation of set out programs was commendable and that strong commitment and effort is needed to maintain and ensure the sustainability of the culture of work.

The participants on their part called for the maintenance of the depreciated schools, concerted effort of concerned bodies to enhance students school enrolment, particularly that of women as well as alleviating the transportation problem they are encountering.