Uganda/Ethiopia: Cranes Storm Cecafa Semis

A late Derrick Nsibambi strike was enough to earn Uganda a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Sunday to make sure they book a place in the semi final at the on-going Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

The defending champions came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Ethiopia at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega. Minutes after defender Isaac Muleme had been sent off, Nsibambi netted the equaliser.

Ethiopia who needed a win to qualify for the knock out stage took the lead through Sani Abdela. He finished off a rebound after 20 minutes after Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ismeal Watenga parried back Selemon Yele's shot at goal.

In the second half, Uganda Cranes coach Moses Basena made some changes bringing on Allan Kateregga and Nelson Senkatuka for Muzamir Mutyaba and Joseph Nsubuga respectively. The Cranes continued to press for a goal and the Ethiopians defended well.

But with five minutes to the end, the Ethiopian defenders gave Nsibambi room to score. Uganda had defender Timothy Awany also sent off for a second bookable offence.

Uganda beat South Sudan 5-1 and also drew 0-0 with Burundi in the earlier group B games. Uganda and Burundi have now joined Zanzibar in the semi finals. On Monday hosts Kenya will battle Tanzania in a must win game, while guest side Libya take on in-form Zanzibar.