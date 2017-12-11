Cameroon: 30 Craftsmen Selected

At least 6 armed separatists and a police official have been killed and several people wounded in the southwestern… Read more »

Over a hundred craftsmen ranging from agro-industry, textile, plastic arts, among others, have exhibited various works at the Douala Parcours Vita. The handicraft fair which was opened by the Governor of the Littoral, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, November 29 and ended December 4, served to select 30 craftsmen to represent the region in international fairs, as well as made known their works to the general public. The event was organised by the Regional Delegation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

