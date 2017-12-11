Africa: Economic Integration - Central Africa to Create One Body

Prime Minister Philemon Yang was last evening briefed on the resolutions of the Steering Committee meeting that took place in Yaounde on November 27, 2017.

Authorities of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) and the Great Lakes Regions are stepping up efforts to merge the structures and to create only one economic block.

After the fourth session of the Steering Committee For the Rationalisation of Regional Economic Communities in Central Africa (COPIL/CER-AC), the officials led by the President, Cameroon's Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Louis Paul Motaze paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Philemon Yang who chaired the opening ceremony of the meeting to brief him on the resolutions.

Minister Motaze told the press after their audience at the Star Building that they had a fruitful meeting. He said studies had been carried out on the project and after going through the studies, they discovered that work still had to be done. He further said the conclusions of the Yaounde meeting were interesting, stating that they would meet soon to chart the way forward.

The Secretary General of ECCAS, Ahmad Allam-Mi said their deliberations took place in an atmosphere of trust and stated that it were necessary that they accelerate the process of integration by merging all the existing economic bodies into one. He said this would be done in stages, adding that in maximum five years, the integration would be done.

He expressed happiness at Cameroon's leadership and said with the continuous support of the government and people, their objective will be attained.