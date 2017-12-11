Somalia: A Policewoman Killed in Mogadishu

A lady who was a member of the Somali police service was last night killed in Hodan district in Mogadishu.

Witnesses told Radio Dalsan that the policewoman whose name was Ridwan Salad was killed at a business premise just next to her house where she came to buy something and that her killers escaped immediately from the scene.

The area was then abandoned and the Somali police force later arrived and carried their colleague's body from the scene.

Planed killings of some members of the government's security forces and civilians have been witnessed in Mogadishu for the last twenty-four hours but so far there is no one arrested for the same.