11 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Policewoman Killed in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A lady who was a member of the Somali police service was last night killed in Hodan district in Mogadishu.

Witnesses told Radio Dalsan that the policewoman whose name was Ridwan Salad was killed at a business premise just next to her house where she came to buy something and that her killers escaped immediately from the scene.

The area was then abandoned and the Somali police force later arrived and carried their colleague's body from the scene.

Planed killings of some members of the government's security forces and civilians have been witnessed in Mogadishu for the last twenty-four hours but so far there is no one arrested for the same.

Somalia

Somalia, Djibouti Say Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem is 'Dangerous'

Two East African countries say U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.