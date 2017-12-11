11 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament to Discuss Budget for the Year 2018

Parliament of the federal republic of Somalia will today have one of their usual sessions and a top agenda of today's sitting will be the budget for 2018. Members of the parliament are expected to have a lengthy debate about the agenda which has a bigger size than the one of the current year.

For the first time, a budget for building Arts and Literature Academy centre was included in the government's budget. This is a good sign that the government is trying its best to promote a sector that has long been neglected.

There are several talented artists who couldn't pursue their dreams due to lack of facilities and at the end resort to joining other unfulfilling sectors just to make a living and the establishment of the said academy will be a good news to them.

