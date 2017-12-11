Cameroon: One Planet Summit - Paris Welcomes the World

Filling the financial vacuum created by the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement of December 2015 will be at the centre of debates tomorrow.

Two Years after the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP21) triggered historic awareness, resolve and decisions, Paris once more plays host to another summit of equal dimension.

The significance of the climate theme, goes beyond an anniversary, transcending the emotional upbeat of COP 21 to bring the collective psyche of climate adherents to the grim realities of results.

Coming on the heels of COP 22 in Marrakech and COP 23 in Bonn, the One Planet Summit is surely an opportunity to evaluate the historic Paris Climate agreement of December 12, 2015, and mobilise the appropriate funding for its implementation.

Within the background of the abrupt withdrawal of the United States from the Paris agreement, the meeting tomorrow has the obligation to seek ways and means of filling the financial vacuum created by the departure of a main contributor.

Adopted in December 2015, the Paris agreement has been ratified by One hundred and Sixty-nine countries that collectively cumulate more than Eighty-three percent of the Green House gas emissions. Objectives

The setting of the One Planet Summit emits poetic colours. Taking place at the new artistic fief of "La Seine Musical" at the outskirts of Paris, the scenery draws romantic images of the determination of a vast majority of humanity to preserve nature for prosperity.

The scene will reflect the resolve of participants to refurbish and strengthen the historic Paris Climate agreements taken two years earlier. The main objectives of tomorrow's Summit are pegged on taking tangible and collective action, globally and locally as quickly as possible.

On the innovative platform, creativity and resourcefulness in adapting systems to the inevitable changes is another vital objective of tomorrow's conference. It ties with determined and increased efforts by all to reduce green house gas emissions.

Since all nations are affected by climate change, the objective of support for one another takes centre stage. The philosophy of more support to the more vulnerable countries is expected to influence the decisions.

Synergy Tomorrow's Summit is a Synergy of action from multiple co-organisers. The United Nations and the World Bank Group are on the frontline with other International organisations, and other Non-governmental Organisations.

The United Nations is the axis around which research on climate change revolves. Over One hundred and eighty countries within the World Bank Group, have as core mission the provision of sustainable solutions geared towards reducing poverty and creating shared prosperity in developing countries. Other partners include Bloomberg Philantropies United Nations Framework Convention on Climatic Change and the European Commission

The venue of the Summit at "La Seine Musical" was inaugurated last April on the Seguin Island as the new cultural showcase of France. The summit will have on its agenda, speeches by world leaders and personalities, the presentation of innovative projects and panel discussions geared towards raising finances.

Procedures to support the energy transition of territories, the tilt towards low carbon economy and adaptation to climate change will be issues for enriching debates and well-grounded agreements.

