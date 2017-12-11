8 December 2017

South Africa

National Youth Development Agency Hosts Consultations Workshop, 11 to 12 Dec

National Youth Development Agency host consultations and calls for comment on the Integrated Youth Development Strategy

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), established in terms of NYDA Act (Act No.54 of 2008) is responsible for coordinating and mainstreaming youth development across all sectors of society. This is re-affirmed by the National Youth Policy (2020) placing a mammoth task of youth development on the Agency.

Key amongst objectives of the agency is the development of an Integrated Youth Development Strategy and Plan for South Africa. It is in this context that we present a draft framework for consultation and inputs.

The Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS) is an implementation plan of the National Youth Policy (2020) and it is also a mainstreaming and co-ordinating tool. Some of the objectives of the IYDS include:

To define a multi-sectoral framework within which youth development programmes can be implemented in an integrated manner, thereby maximising outcomes;

To provide a partnership and stakeholder engagement framework and set of mechanisms, enabling government, business and civil society organisations to work together

To lobby relevant government partners to create a more youth friendly and supportive regulatory environment;

To facilitate programmes aimed at job creation and economic security for young people

To initiate catalytic programmes designed to benefit youth from disadvantaged backgrounds (primarily youth from rural areas, youth with disabilities, and young women);

To coordinate youth focused programmes across all sectors of government and industry in order to align resource allocation;

To provide a monitoring and evaluation framework which will enable coordinated nationwide tracking of youth development programmes

The draft framework will be key discussion during this consultations, which aims to solicit inputs from all key role players in youth development more importantly young people.

