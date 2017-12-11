Cameroon: 2017 Cup of Cameroon - New Stars Crowned

They beat former cup holders, UMS of Loum, 1-0 yesterday December 10, 2017 to lift the most prestigious trophy.

Lift the trophy for the first time and have their name written in the book of fame was the dream of New Stars of Douala. It was with this objective in mind that the players of New Stars of Douala played the final of the 58th edition of the Cup of Cameroon yesterday December 10, 2017.

The dream came true following their 1-0 victory over 2015 cup holders, UMS of Loum.

Even though UMS Loum and New Stars have faced each other in the national championship and UMS have triumphed over them, yesterday's game was a different competition within a different context.

Prior to the encounter, thousands of fans and supporters trooped to the stadium as early as 10:00 a.m. in order to watch every aspect of the final. The encounter began at 4:13 p.m. with both teams determined to win. UMS of Loum began the encounter on a good footing and dominated the first 14 minutes of the game.

They were however met with strong resistance from the defence of New Stars of Douala. In spite of the dominance they lost all their scoring chances giving their opponents an advantage over them.

New Stars continued with their good play style and at the 42nd minute, Alain Nandougang scored the lone goal of the encounter after receiving a pass from William Kouoh Billé.

The goal brought back life to the stadium as spectators had waited for long without any goal from any of the teams. Both teams separated at half time on a 1-0 score margin.

On resumption, UMS put up a strong fight but New Stars was able to ward off any attack from UMS with a strong defence wall. Efforts made by UMS to equalise were futile.

At stoppage time the scoreboard read 1-0 in favour of New Stars of Douala. With the victory, New Stars of Douala will represent Cameroon in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.