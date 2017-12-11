Liberia: Orange Liberia's 'Infinity Pack' Offers Data, Unlimited Calls Anywhere

Orange Liberia has launched perhaps its most compelling product since the company took over and rebranded from Cellcom GSM earlier this year. The product, dubbed the 'Infinity Pack,' aims to give subscribers "unlimited access to" local and international calls within and out of the Orange network, all for a flat monthly fee of US$29.

Speaking on the significance of the "Infinity Pack," the marketing officer of Orange, Noel Chateau, said before their arrival to take over from Cellcom, they were made familiar with Liberia and its people, their needs and challenges. "Infinity is about no limit and we know that three days free call is really close to the hearts of the Liberian people... We heard about you, we heard about our customers and we know that unlimited is very important for the Liberian people," Chateau said.

He said the "Infinity Pack" offers customers longer free calls than the well-known three-day free calls, "and this is so because for as low as US$29 a customer can now get a phone with a huge internet bundle, unlimited call minutes for local and international (preferably USA and Canada) as well as to other telecommunications networks for a whole month beginning this December."

"No more worry on whether 24 minutes will truly last and end your important call with a loved one from abroad. All you need to do is to buy the 'Infinity Pack,'" he said, adding that Orange subscribers can dial *888# to access "Infinity Pack."

Explaining further how the company came up with the "infinity" concept, Chateau said the figure eight (8) turned sideways is the infinity symbol (∞). This also explains the use of the *888# code, as well as the fact that the product was launched on the 8th of December this year.

Harry T. Yuan, the Commissioner responsible for Governmental Affairs and National Policy at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), over the weekend admonished the management of Orange Liberia - which bought out Cellcom Telecommunications Inc., to emulate their (Cellcom) good examples and do better to contribute towards the improvement of the living standards of the impoverished citizenry.

Making remarks at the company's launch of "Infinity Pack" held at a resort in Monrovia, Commissioner Yuan said people in Liberia will need from Orange nothing short of Cellcom's endless programs that impacted many lives over the years. "What we have to say to you tonight is that your predecessor was a trailblazer in the telecommunications sector before you came here. We do not expect anything less," he noted.

He added that unless Orange continues with the same momentum as Cellcom, LTA and the Liberian people will not consider it as the entity it took over from nearly two years ago.

"Thank you for what you have on the table for us but we look forward to greater things from Orange. Orange has made 4G internet speed program available in the country in ten of our fifteen political subdivisions. We want you to cover the whole country so that everyone, even in the remotest part of this nation will have access to the current day communication system and its programs that are advancing the world in many respects," he said.

He requested Orange's commitment to ensuring that its programs, including phones and other accessories, reach other parts of the country. "Before the coming in of Cellcom to Liberia, a SIM card was sold for US$65. It changed when Cellcom brought the price of a SIM card to as low as US$5 and scratch cards that were sold at US$25, US$15 and so on are now sold at US$1 or even below; and SIM cards are also sold less than US$1," he recounted.

Yuan also pointed out that unlike the days when there was a monopoly over the telecommunications industry, at which point in time only a handful of people could afford and use cell phones, today a million or more Liberians and other nationals living in the country have personal phones.

Speaking earlier, the chief executive officer of Orange, Mamadou Coulibaly, said rebranding a multi-million dollar company such as a telecommunications company is not an easy task but with focus and commitment to the rebuilding of a country like Liberia, Orange will do better to uplift the country's economy.

"The success of our re-branding was not only as the result of the hard work of the dynamics and motivations but also because you and thousands of other Liberians were open to us and welcome us wholeheartedly," Coulibaly said. "During our re-branding, our Africa Orange CEO, Mr. Bruno Meddling, made a strong commitment to Liberia. He promised that Orange will build hundreds of more new sites this year and open a 4G site with an intensity not only in Monrovia but in the other parts of the country as well," he noted.

He said Meddling promised that Orange will improve its services in the country in order to enhance businesses.

He said in fulfillment of Meddling's promises, Orange has invested over US$10 million to improve its services in the country and allow business owners to have a fair share of the end result of the ongoing telecommunications modernization in the country.

"And today I can tell you that we have covered ten county cities with our 4G network program and we hope to go beyond, preferably to every corner of this country. This is why we are making available new products every now and then as we continue to engage you, our customers," he noted.

As Orange continues to design new products and services, he said the three-day free call campaign will continue unabated. Coulibaly said the 'Infinity Pack' can be found at all Total gas stations, Orange agent centers and the Orange headquarters in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kimmie L. Weeks, Communications Strategist for Orange Liberia, also took the opportunity to introduce a series of new gadgets provided by the company, including the latest iPhone, as well as a drone and couple of other mobile phones branded by Orange.