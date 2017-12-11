11 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Good Christians Should Avoid Living in Distrust - Catholic Prelate

Saurimo — The Archbishop of Saurimo Diocese, in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, José Manuel Imbamba, on Sunday defended that good christians should not live in distrust and despair, but they are required to relate with others through prayer and belief in the wise words of Jesus Christ and continue to do good.

The Catholic prelate made such statement when delivering a sermon of gratitude at last Sunday's Mass, having emphasised that such posture calls for a strong individual faith to transform the negative aspects into unity and reconciliation.

The bishop went on to say that good christians need to be ready to face life with some sacrifice, having called on young people to tread the path of goodness, grace, responsibility, toil and commitment to biblical and academic studies.

He recognised that sometimes christians themselves get involved in the spread of calumnies and other practices that do not please the church, thus contributing to misinformation, discord and sin.

The said mass was attended by over five thousand believers.

