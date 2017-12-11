11 December 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Export and Non-Export-Oriented Enterprises - Payment of National Minimum Wage

The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training will make Regulations to provide for the payment of the national minimum wage of Rs 8 140, plus the additional remuneration of Rs 360, to workers employed in the Export-Oriented Enterprises and non-Export-Oriented Enterprises sectors.

These Regulations will also provide for the payment of a Special Monthly Allowance of Rs 500 by the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) to a worker employed in the non-Export-Oriented Enterprises for the period January to December 2018. For the same period, the MRA will make arrangements for the payment of a Special Monthly Allowance of Rs 860 to a worker in the Export-Oriented Enterprises sector.

Additionally, a referral to the National Remuneration Board and the Pay Research Bureau will be effected by the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training so as to address any problem of relativity that may arise with the introduction of the national minimum wage.

Furthermore, as from January 2018, the monthly basic pension payable to the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities will increase from Rs 5 450 to Rs 5 810. Allowances under the Social Aid Act, the Unemployment Hardship Relief Act, and the Child Allowance paid under the Social Integration and Empowerment Act based on school attendance will be adjusted by the estimated inflation rate of 3.6%.

