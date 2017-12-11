South Africa/Egypt: Senong Makes One Change to Face Egypt

The Burger King sponsored South African Men's U20 National Team; face Egypt in a top of the table in group B of the COSAFA U-20 Youth Championships and Head Coach Thabo Senong has made one change to his starting lineup.

Amajita will be looking to finish top of the group as both teams currently have six points with the same goal difference.

This match will be played at Arthur Davies Stadium, in Kitwe, Zambia at 15h00.

Khulekani Kubheka will start in the goal posts after keeping a clean sheet.

Captain Thendo Mukumela will lead the team from central defense alongside Keanu Cupido. They will be supported by Kamohelo Sambo and Sibusiso Mabiliso at right and left back.

Thabani Zuke plays holding midfield and will have to destroy any creativity from the opponent while, George Matlou and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will attack from the middle.

Luvuyo Mkatshana moves to the right wing while Happy Mashiane returns to the starting lineup retains his spot on the left.

Lyle Foster will start his first match upfront after scoring a brace for South Africa in their first match.

"This is a clash of the titans encounter and we expect the Egyptians to come at us strong. We are anticipating a very tough match as both teams want the win. I believe that this match can easily be decided by one goal and the team that stays focus and makes minimal mistakes will claim the victory. We will give it our all and ensure that the players still keep focus of our main objectives;" said Senong.

The winner of this encounter will qualify for the semi finals while the latter stands a good chance of still qualifying as the best loser of the three groups.

South African starting XI: Khulekani Kubheka (GK); Sibusiso Mabiliso; Kamohelo Sambo; Thendo Mukumela (c); Keanu Cupido; Thabani Zuke; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo; George Matlou; Happy Mashiane ; Luvuyo Mkatshana; Lyle Foster

South Africa substitutions: Sanele Tshabalala; Renaldo Leaner; Kiyaam Bull; Malebogo Modise; Bradley Cross; Patrick Maswanganyi; Sifundo Sibiya; Katlego Ntshabeleng; Siphumelele Mbulu.