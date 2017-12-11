11 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Forces Drive Al-Shabaab Out of Fresh Areas in Gedo

Somalia security forces have captured several rural areas in Somalia's southwestern Gedo region from Al-Shabaab, an official said Monday.

"The government troops retook locations between Garbaharey and Bardere and are now in full control," Abdi Ali Mohamed, a Somali military official in the region, told Radio Shabelle.

Al Shabaab has not released a statement regarding the military claim.

Mohamed said the capture followed an operation by the security forces, noting there was no resistance as Al-Shabaab militants vacated the area following reports of troops' movement.

The move came ahead of an expected military offensive against Al Shabaab that was announced by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after Oct 14 truck bombing in Mogadishu which left 512 people dead.

The attack was the deadliest ever single day tragedy in Somalia's history.

