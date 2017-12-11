Eritrea: National Policy of Traditional Medicines Ratifies

Asmara — The Ministry of Health has ratified and made public the national policy of traditional medicines at a meeting conducted on 6 December at Orotta Referral Hospital Hall. The national policy was drafted in 2015.

At the occasion in which Ministers, professionals and invited guests took part, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, commending the research conducted on traditional medicines in a short period of time, called for more effort for continued research activities on the part of the stakeholders with the newly formed national technical committee.

Mr. Eyasu Bahta, director of the National Medicine and Food Administration in the Ministry of Health, said that the policy is expected to narrow the gap between the modern and traditional medical practitioners and that will help for the introduction of integrated health service provision.

Indicating that traditional medical practice has a long history in the country, the advisor of the Minister of Health, Dr. Mismai Gebrehiwet said that the lack of policy of control and regulations the practice has been in effect without understanding the negative effect and that the policy will help in regulating the practice.

Speaking at the event, the Representative of WHO Office in Eritrea, Dr. Josephine Namboze indicated that the contribution traditional medication is not to be lightly viewed in basic health service provision and expressed that WHO will contribute its part in the national effort as regards traditional medical practice.