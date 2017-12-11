Eritrea: Monetary Support to Augment Martyrs Trust

Asmara — Nationals residing inside and outside the country have contributed 150 thousand Nakfa and 8 thousand 700 Euros and 1 thousand 820 US dollars in support of the families of the martyrs and to augment the martyrs trust fund.

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, the Association of Bus Owners contributed 150 thousand Nakfa, nationals residing in Milano City, Italy organized under "Hilina Association" contributed 6 thousand Euros in support of the families of the martyrs.

Moreover, The Eritreans Association of Cooperation Organization in Tubingen, Germany and its environs contributed 2 thousand and 700 Euro and members of the Fribourg, Switzerland, contributed 1 thousand 820 US Dollars.