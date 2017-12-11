Mozambique: President Inaugurates Dondo Sub-Station

President Filipe Nyusi on 7 December inaugurated the rebuilt electricity sub-station at Dondo, in the central province of Sofala, and the 220-kilovolt transmission line running from Chibata, in the neighbouring province of Manica, to Dondo.

The capacity of the sub-station has risen from 20 megawatts to 150 - which is more than double the electricity needs of Beira city and the surrounding area. At peak times, Beira uses 65 megawatts and Dondo uses seven.

Addressing a rally in Dondo, President Nyusi said he hoped to see new industries emerge in Dondo, due to the increased availability of electricity.

The President noted that when Mozambique gained its independence in 1975, less than five per cent of the population had electricity in their homes. In 2015, at the start of Filipe Nyusi's presidency, 25 per cent of Mozambicans had access to electricity, and the estimate today is that the number has risen to 30 per cent.

President Nyusi pledged that the government will continue investing in electricity transmission facilities, with the aim of covering the entire country by 2030.

Work on the sub-station and on the 170-kilometre-long Chibata-Dondo transmission line cost about US$48 million provided by the African Development Bank (ADB) and by the OPEC Fund. The money also covers improvements to the sub-stations at Mafambisse and Lamego.