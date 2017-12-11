11 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Cook Off' Movie Premiers On High Note

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo

Zimbabwe's movie industry which has been in comatose for some time now showed its potential with a star-studded movie entitled "Cook Off" that premiered last week with fans already tipping it as the movie of the year. The premiere that was held at New Ambassador Hotel was attended by people from all walks of life.

The romantic and thrilling 110-minute feature that contains a number of comical scenes that left the film enthusiasts in stitches was written and directed by Thomas Brickhill and produced by Joe Njagu. Starring celebrities: South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress Tendaiishe Chitima as the main protagonist, Tehn Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi, Chirikure Chirikure, Anne Nhira, Kudzai Sevenzo, Michael Kudakwashe and others as part of the cast.

The story is centred on Anesu a girl passionate about cooking who drops out school after impregnated by her schoolmate lover. Life becomes tough but she perseveres to fend for her son's welfare. Through support from her grandmother and son Tapiwa she enters into a cooking competition Battle of Chefs without any formal training and defies odd when she wins the grand prize of ten thousand dollars that change her In an interview Brickhill who is also a musician said he was proud of the success of the launch.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the success of our movie, people enjoyed it and the turnout was incredible we did not expect an overflow. Collaborating with Njagu paid off as well as spirit of teamwork exhibited by our crew and cast," he said. The excited director is optimistic that the movie will claim its stake on international platforms.

"We are very confident that our production will attract international audience. We are taking it to international film festival circuits," Brickhill said. Guest of honour renowned filmmaker Rufaro Kaseke applauded the quality of the film.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Permit Applicants Fret At Closure of SA Bank

AFTER some torturous months of uncertainty surrounding their stay in South Africa as their permits neared expiry,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.