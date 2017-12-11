Zimbabwe: 'Cook Off' Movie Premiers On High Note

Zimbabwe's movie industry which has been in comatose for some time now showed its potential with a star-studded movie entitled "Cook Off" that premiered last week with fans already tipping it as the movie of the year. The premiere that was held at New Ambassador Hotel was attended by people from all walks of life.

The romantic and thrilling 110-minute feature that contains a number of comical scenes that left the film enthusiasts in stitches was written and directed by Thomas Brickhill and produced by Joe Njagu. Starring celebrities: South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress Tendaiishe Chitima as the main protagonist, Tehn Diamond, Jessesi Mungoshi, Chirikure Chirikure, Anne Nhira, Kudzai Sevenzo, Michael Kudakwashe and others as part of the cast.

The story is centred on Anesu a girl passionate about cooking who drops out school after impregnated by her schoolmate lover. Life becomes tough but she perseveres to fend for her son's welfare. Through support from her grandmother and son Tapiwa she enters into a cooking competition Battle of Chefs without any formal training and defies odd when she wins the grand prize of ten thousand dollars that change her In an interview Brickhill who is also a musician said he was proud of the success of the launch.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the success of our movie, people enjoyed it and the turnout was incredible we did not expect an overflow. Collaborating with Njagu paid off as well as spirit of teamwork exhibited by our crew and cast," he said. The excited director is optimistic that the movie will claim its stake on international platforms.

"We are very confident that our production will attract international audience. We are taking it to international film festival circuits," Brickhill said. Guest of honour renowned filmmaker Rufaro Kaseke applauded the quality of the film.