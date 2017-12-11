Africa: Rwanda to Host AU Peace and Security Experts Retreat

The Rwanda Peace Academy will this week host the committee of experts from 15 countries of the AU Peace and Security Council (AU PSC).

The week-long retreat kicks off Monday, December 11, and ends Friday.

The retreat is organized with collaboration from the African Union and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The delegates are scheduled to review and follow up the implementation of key conclusions of a previous AU PSC retreat that was held in Kigali in May this year.

The experts will also visit the border town of Rubavu in Western Province.

The Committee of Experts comprises Addis Ababa based diplomats of the following member states of the PSC: Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Chad, Republic of Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, and Zambia.

The Rwanda Peace Academy hosts the retreat in the framework of the long-standing cooperation with UNITAR.