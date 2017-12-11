Ghana/Nigeria: Nigeria Defeats Ghana to Win Afriglobal Unity Skate Soccer Cup

Nigeria at the weekend defeated Ghana 8-1 in the AfriGlobal Unity Skate Soccer Fiesta at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The competition, which was organised by International Federation for Skate Soccer (IFSS) and co-sponsored by AfriGlobal Group and Binatone, was well attended by the fans.

Nigeria came back from one goal down to beat their arch rivals in the returned leg on Saturday. Ghana won the first leg 3-2 in Ghana.

Speaking after the game, IFSS President, Sunil Lalvani said he was satisfied with the quality displayed by both teams.

He insisted that the federation would used the Nigerian event as the yardstick for the African tournament to be hosted by Ghana next March.

"It was a very competitive game between Nigeria and Ghana. It was a very fantastic game. When Nigeria lost 3-2 to Ghana in the first game I expected Nigeria to fight back and they did just that. Nigeria played with confidence and dominated the encounter," Lalvani noted.

In his own reaction, The Group General Manager, AfriGlobal, Maneesh Garg, heaped praises on both teams for the quality of para-soccer displayed.

"I have never seen this kind of energy exhibited by these players in my life. They played well and gave everything to the game. AfriGlobal is very proud to be associated with this sport and will continue to do our best to make it great," Garg said.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Aliu Mohammed hinted that the tournament was going to be an annual event with more countries participating in it.