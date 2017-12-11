Namibia: Equality Parade Held in Swakopmund

ABOUT 120 lesbians, gays and other groups on Saturday participated in the second parade for the year under the theme, 'WeAreOne' at Swakopmund.

The march aims to celebrate the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Namibia.

It is organised by Out-Right Namibia, Voice of Hope Trust, Man Power Community and other associated human rights organisations.

Speaking to Nampa today, Out-Right advocacy and communications officer Johannes Hangula said the first march took place in Windhoek in July.

He said this is an ongoing campaign aimed at raising awareness on the plight of LGBTIQ community, as well as reducing stigma and discrimination against them.

Hangula stated that the event also gave them a chance to celebrate Human Rights Day which is observed on 10 December across the globe.

"We celebrated the lived experience of LGBTIQ persons and aim to challenge bothering processes to emphasise humanity above sexual orientation, gender identity and expression."

Hangula said they need to be heard and be understood just like any other human, adding that everyone has the right to freedom of expression.

"We have a lot of human rights violation cases such as gender based violence, discrimination or bodily harm being reported to us by our members. The sad thing is that mostly when such cases are reported to the police they are sent back for unacceptable reasons."

Hangula said apart from the parade through the Swakopmund town, other activities included a panel discussion on Friday, where transgender people were given a chance to express themselves on their lifestyles and challenges.

The Friday discussion was held under the theme, 'I Am More Than My Body'.

Voluntary HIV testing services and information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) were also provided alongside musical performances by local artists such as Shishani.

PrEP is anti-HIV medication that reduces the risk of HIV-negative people at high risk of contracting HIV, of getting infected with the virus.

The activities concluded on Sunday with a church service for the LGBTIQ persons "to fellowship and connect with their spiritual needs".

- Nampa