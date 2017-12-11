Kenya: Supreme Court Gives Reasons for Upholding Uhuru Kenyatta's Win

The Supreme Court on Monday read its full judgment of its decision to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta's October 26 win.

Petitioners had challenged the President's win in the repeat election.

NOMINATIONS

On September 1, the Supreme Court had annulled Mr Kenyatta's win in the August 8 poll.

On Monday, the judges ruled that the petitioners had the right to sue over the presidential election.

But they said there was no need for fresh nominations for the repeat presidential election after the first poll was voided.

RAILA

The court also ruled that Raila Odinga did not formally withdraw from the election but only declared his intention to withdraw. And even if he did withdraw from the election, the move would have not necessitated a cancellation of the poll, the judges added.

More follows.