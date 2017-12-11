11 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court Gives Reasons for Upholding Uhuru Kenyatta's Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

The Supreme Court on Monday read its full judgment of its decision to uphold President Uhuru Kenyatta's October 26 win.

Petitioners had challenged the President's win in the repeat election.

NOMINATIONS

On September 1, the Supreme Court had annulled Mr Kenyatta's win in the August 8 poll.

On Monday, the judges ruled that the petitioners had the right to sue over the presidential election.

But they said there was no need for fresh nominations for the repeat presidential election after the first poll was voided.

RAILA

The court also ruled that Raila Odinga did not formally withdraw from the election but only declared his intention to withdraw. And even if he did withdraw from the election, the move would have not necessitated a cancellation of the poll, the judges added.

More follows.

Kenya

Issues Supreme Court Will Determine in Poll Petitions

The Supreme Court will today give the full judgment dismissing two election petitions filed to challenge the outcome of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.