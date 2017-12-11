11 December 2017

Uganda: Bomb Scare Disrupts Business in Lira

By Isaac Otwii

Business came to a standstill in Lira town on Monday after police and Uganda People's Defence Forces closed the Lira main market after a bomb scare was reported by the traders.

The suspected bomb, which was discovered Monday at about 10am, was packed in a black polythene bag and placed next to the pathway that leads to the last floor of the market. The bomb like object had red lights blinking on its both side.

Lira resident district commissioner who went to the scene accompanied by Officer in charge Lira central police station, Moses Akena, Lira municipal Mayor, Mike Ogwang Veve and sections of bomb experts from UPDF told journalists that they are not yet sure whether it's a bomb or not.

"As for now, we cannot confirm that it is a real bomb. But it is really bad; whether it is a bomb or not because it is disrupting business and causing insecurity," said Mr Abak.

As a result of the closure of the market, hundreds of vehicles and commuters were stranded on the both sides of the market.

Security personnel including ballistic experts who were called in from Lira barracks cordoned off the market as they carried away the suspected explosive that was first found by members of the public at the pathway of the market.

Lira main market accommodates over 2,000 vendors with no security checks at the entrance or exit points.

By press time, security had picked the suspected bomb and taken it to Lira barracks to ascertain whether it's a bomb.

Lira RDC told journalist that the result from the bomb experts would be ready by today (Monday) evening.

In April 2016, same bomb like objects were recovered at Lira main market with some placed on the stalls. Security then dismissed that claim saying it was just a bomb scare to disrupt business.

