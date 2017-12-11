Kenya: Five Gor Players Nominated for KPL MVP Gong

Nairobi — Five Gor Mahia players headline the list for the 2017 Kenyan Premier League Most Valuable Player award, putting the record 16-time champions in line for a third consecutive player of the year award.
Holder Kenneth Muguna, rumored to be on his way out of K'Ogalo leads the list alongside Meddie Kagere who finished second in 2015 when Michael Olunga won, skipper Musa Mohammed, forward Jacques Tuyisenge and winger George Odhiambo who won it in 2010.
Other players to make the final list include Kariobangi Sharks forward and KPL Golden Boot winner Massoud Juma, Posta Rangers shot stopper Patrick Matasi and Nzoia Sugar's Lawrence Juma.
This year with the Kenyan Premier League management announcing that their awards will be postponed, the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) have decided to have their own awards, sponsored by among others electronics manufacturer LG.
For the past two seasons the end-of-season awards have been done in collaboration between SJAK and the KPL.
Meanwhile, Matasi once again leads the list for the goalkeeper of the year award and will be in line to defend it. He will compete for the gong with newcomer John Oyemba of Kariobangi Sharks who made his top flight debut this season, toppling experienced Robert Mboya for the number one shirt at Sharks.
Also listed for the award is Sofapaka's Ugandan keeper Mathias Kigonya, Kakamega Homeboyz's David Juma and Gor Mahia's Boniface Oluoch.
Usual faces Musa Mohammed and Karim Nizigiyimana of Gor Mahia headline the defender of the year shortlist, with the final list also including new faces Christopher Oruchum from Thika United, Charles Momanyi from Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks' Pascal Ogweno.
Sharks who finished in the top five in their maiden appearance in the league also have a nomination for the midfielder of the year award with Sven Yidah nominated. Other new faces include Nzoia's Juma, Zoo's Mike Madoya, current holder Kenneth Muguna and his teammate Ernest Wendo.
The awards ceremony will be held on December 18. The SJAK Football Gala will have eight categories namely; Golden Glove, Defender of the year, Midfielder of the year, Golden Boot, MVP, Young/New Player, Coach of the year and a special category dubbed SJAK AWARD.
The prize awards are yet to be announced.
Awards shortlist:
GOALKEEPERS
Patrick Matasi Posta Rangers
David Juma Kakamega Homeboyz
Mathias Kigonya Sofapaka
Jeff Oyemba Kariobangi Sharks
Boniface Oluoch Gor Mahia
DEFENDERS
Charles Momanyi KK Homeboyz
Musa Mohamed Gor Mahia
Godfrey Walusimbi Gor Mahia
Haron Shakava Gor Mahia
Jockins Atudo Posta Rangers
Christopher Oruchum Thika United
Pascal Ogweno Kariobangi Sharks
Karim Nzigiyimana Gor Mahia
MIDFIELDERS
Sven Yida Kariobangi Sharks
Lawrence Juma Nzoia Sugar
Michael Madoya Zoo FC
Chrispinus Oduor Mathare United
George Odhiambo Gor Mahia
Ernest Wendo Gor Mahia
Kenneth Muguna Gor Mahia
Humphrey Mieno Tusker
YOUNG/NEW PLAYER
Nicholas Kipkirui Zoo fc
Faraj Ominde Chemelil Sugar
Shafan Oyugi Chemelil Sugar
Clinton Kisiavuki Nakumatt
Chris Ochieng Mathare United
Vincent Oburu AFC Leopards
Michael Kibwage AFC Leopards
Brian Otieno Nzoia Sugar
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Meddie Kagere Gor Mahia
Masoud Juma Kariobangi Sharks
Musa Mohamed Gor Mahia
Kenneth Muguna Gor Mahia
Lawrence Juma Nzoia Sugar
Patrick Matasi Posta Rangers
Jacques Tuyisenge Gor Mahia
George Odhiambo Gor Mahia
COACH
William Muluya Kariobangi Sharks
Mike Mururi Kakamega Homeboyz
Sam Ssimbwa Sofapaka
Sammy Omolo Posta Rangers
Bernard Mwalala Nzoia Sugar