Ghana: Jumia Food Ghana Launches 'Local Food Friday'

'Local Food Friday', a campaign aimed at boosting the patronage of Ghanaian cuisines, has been launched in Accra.

Just as the 'Friday Wear', the 'Local Food Friday' campaign, which started on Friday, December 8, 2017, will run every Friday, when Ghanaians and expatriates alike are expected to patronize and consume local meals like 'fufu and soup', 'banku and tilapia' ,'ampesi and kontomire stew', 'wakye and gari with stew and shittor', among others, from their favourite restaurants at reduced prices.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday, Mr Terry Afram, Managing Director of Jumia Food Ghana, an on-line food delivery service, said 'Local Food Friday' was an innovative strategy aimed at boosting local food patronage and promoting local restaurants.

Mr Terry said 'Local Food Friday' was also in line with the objectives of the 'Made-in-Ghana' and 'Eat What You Grow' campaigns, but was quick to add that the 'Local Food Friday' campaign should not be misunderstood to mean discouraging the consumption or patronage of non-local cuisine on the platform. "We esteem the non-local cuisines just as much but specifically identified the necessity to boost local foods," he explained.

He said Jumia Food Ghana was aware of the positive effects of the campaign to the Ghanaian economy and was keen to be associated with the initiative.

In his remarks, Mr Jephthah Datsomor., Head of Operations, Jumia Food Ghana, said the 'Local Food Friday' campaign was an avenue to promote Ghana's indigenous meals, adding that the success of the campaign would have huge economic benefits to both the hospitality industry and Ghana's economy as well.

Jumia Food Ghana, the reigning Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana's Best E-Commerce Company of the Year, is the first and largest food ordering and delivery on-line platform in Ghana.

To place a 'Local Food Friday' meal order, the customer is required to log in, using Jumia Food account or sign up as a new user.

Alternatively, the customer can download the Jumia Food application on android (google playstore) or (app store), enter their location, select a favourite local restaurant and choose a preferred meal from the menu.

Users have the option of paying cash or via mobile money and the request will be delivered by riders at the location selected.

