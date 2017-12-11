Ghana: ActionAid Ghana/Tzuxing (Tx) Foundation Give Konkon Basic School Facelift

press release

Two classroom blocks - Kindergarten (KG) and Junior High School (JHS) - constructed at the cost of US$105,307 have been inaugurated at Konkon, a community in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Provision of the two facilities was collaboration between ActionAid Ghana, a national non-governmental organisation working in the poorest and most deprived communities in six out of the ten regions of Ghana, and TzuXing (TX) Foundation, a charitable organization from Taiwan.

In an address delivered on his behalf at the inaugural ceremony, Li Han-Jungi, president, TX Foundation, noted that the initiative became possible with the support of a responsive community.

Mr Han-Jungi commended ActionAid Ghana for a transparent selection process that made Konkon Community Basic School a beneficiary of the project.

In an address, Mr Prnce Osei Agyekum, Head of Fundraising, ActionAid Ghana, expressed the commitment of ActionAid to the provision of decent teaching and learning environments for Ghanaian school children.

Mr Agyekum urged the school administration and the Konkon community to take good care of the facilities.

Ms She-Vera Anzagira, Regional Manager, Greater Accra/Volta Regional Programme, ActionAid Ghana, urged the school children to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the excellent learning environment by taking their studies seriously and be disciplined.

In a statement, Mr Victor Kofi Nyavor, who represented the Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to ActionAid Ghana and TX Foundation for the gesture, adding that the expectations of the Ghana Education Service (GES)had been met.

Mr Nyavor said GES was particularly grateful because apart from the structures, the classrooms had been fully provided with chairs, tables, desks and other teaching materials, and aids.

In a welcome address, a representative of the Konkon community, Elisha Nii Okai, commended the two organizations for the gesture.

Nii Okai said as landowners, they were pleased to be part of the initiative.

Education as an essential right is the best gift to a child as it permits beneficiaries to learn and to blossom in life.

Education is vital for the economic, social and cultural development of all societies.

It is, however, a challenge when a child is receiving his or her education in a dilapidated school environment or where there is no building at all.

Until the intervention of the ActionAid/TX Foundation, Konkon community was one such community without the structures to accommodate the KG and JHS Departments.

The work of ActionAid Ghana involves promoting people's rights to quality education, food security and gender equality.

ActionAid Ghana is an Affiliate of ActionAid International, a global Federation of more than 40 countries working in Asia, Africa and Latin America towards a world free from poverty, discrimination and exclusion.

The organization's vision is a world without poverty and injustice in which every person enjoys their right to a life of dignity. It believes that people living in poverty have the power to work towards the changes they desire for themselves, their families and their communities. ActionAid is a catalyst for that change.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)