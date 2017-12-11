11 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Eleven Officials Sentenced for Embezzlement

The Manica district court in central Mozambique on 6 December sentenced 11 officials of Manica Municipal Council to prison terms of between three months and three years, all converted into fines, for their part in corrupt schemes to steal municipal funds.

The court also ordered the 11 accused to repay the Municipal Council for the funds they had drained from its coffers.

The prosecution showed that the thefts began in 2015, but were only discovered in February this year. The total losses to the Manica City municipality are put at 1.1 million meticais (US$18,300).

The judge, Efigenio Baptista, had no doubt that the accused were guilty of embezzlement. The lawyer for the Municipal Council, Nelson Pedro, said the sentence was just - particularly because the accused would now have to repay the money they had stolen.

