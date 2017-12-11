Morocco: OIC to Hold Extraordinary Summit & Ministerial Meetings On Wednesday On Al-Quds

Istanbul — The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary Summit in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions of the recognition by the United States of Al-Quds as a capital of Israel.

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States will hold an extraordinary meeting on the same morning to discuss the move in a unified and coordinated manner in the face of these developments affecting the occupied city of Al-Quds and its historical, legal and political status, the OIC said in a statement.

The OIC expressed deep regret over the US President Donald Trump's announcement of the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his orders to move his country's embassy to the city, which constitutes a provocation of Muslims' sentiments.

The OIC rejected the decision as a violation of the political, legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem, a clear defiance of international laws and resolutions, a departure from the international consensus on the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the requirements of peace in general, thus undermining the US's role as a sponsor of the peace process.