11 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Calls for Bolstering Joint Arab Economic Action

Buenos Aires — Morocco's State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Rkia Derham, called on Sunday in Buenos Aires for strengthening joint Arab economic action.

Speaking at the consultation and coordination meeting of the Arab Group at the 11th Ministerial Conference (MC11) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Derham reaffirmed the need to coordinate Arab efforts to achieve the objectives of Arab joint action in various areas, including economy and trade.

She also underscored the need to coordinate joint efforts to boost economic and trade cooperation, and called for an effective participation of Arab delegations at the WTO's MC11.

Morocco will continue to coordinate with the members of the Arab Group to take a joint stance on the issues discussed at the conference, she underlined.

She recalled that the Arab Group is pushing for Arabic to be an official language of the WTO in order to enable the Arab States to participate effectively in the development of the trading system.

The group also requested to give the Arab League an observer status within WTO's councils, bodies and committees, as it is the case for other international bodies and organizations.

Morocco is represented at the MC11, which opened Sunday in Buenos Aires, by a delegation led by Secretary of State for foreign trade, Rkia Derham.

At the conference, which will run until 13 December, trade officials will discuss a range of issues, including agriculture, development, fisheries subsidies, domestic regulation of services, and electronic commerce.

