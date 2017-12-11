Morocco: WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference Opens in Buenos Aires With Morocco's Participation

Buenos Aires — World Trade Organization's 11th Ministerial Conference opened on Sunday in Buenos Aires, with the participation of 4,000 government delegates from the WTO's 164 nations, including Morocco.

Morocco is represented at the meeting, which will run until 13 December, by a delegation led by Secretary of State for foreign trade, Rkia Derham.

Speaking on this occasion, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said that "by any objective measure, the multilateral trading system has delivered," adding that "the system has helped to build prosperity around the world."

"It has helped to lift a billion people out of poverty in a generation. It has been tested - and it has held firm," he pointed out.

In a joint declaration, President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Michel Temer of Brazil, President Horacio Cartes of Paraguay and President Tabaré Vázquez of Uruguay reaffirmed the importance of the multilateral trading system as the "best way to take advantage of the opportunities and to face the challenges of international trade".

They also underlined the importance of preserving and strengthening the multilateral trading system, including its dispute settlement system, in order to promote rules "based, open, transparent, inclusive, non discriminatory and equitable trade embodied in the WTO, providing it with the tools it needs to face the challenges of the 21st century".

"Trade has been a key source of growth and development," Argentina's President Macri declared."However, we know that the benefits haven't been shared by everybody, and that has given rise to challenges and a questioning of economic globalization."

At the 11th Ministerial Conference (MC11), trade officials will discuss a range of issues, including agriculture, development, fisheries subsidies, domestic regulation of services, and electronic commerce.