Morocco: Isesco Calls for Establishing Independent Palestinian State With Al-Quds As Capital

Rabat — On the international human rights Day, Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) called for safeguarding the legitimate rights of the world's peoples, especially the Palestinian people, and for establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

In a statement issued on this occasion, ISESCO called on the international community to activate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, along with other international instruments related to the Declaration and its philosophy, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

On this occasion, ISESCO stressed the need for enabling all the peoples of the world to fully enjoy their rights, in particular the Palestinian people, whose legitimate and inalienable rights have been usurped by Israel and pro-Israel international forces, as a result of the Israeli occupation under which they continue to suffer the severest forms of injustice and siege.

ISESCO's statement said that this year's International Human Rights Day coincides with very serious setback to the rights of the Palestinian people, with US administration's recognition of Al-Quds as the capital of Israel and its decision to transfer its embassy to the holy city in flagrant defiance of international law and in blatant violation of international law.

The statement said that the human rights system constitutes a common ground which brings closer together the countries of the world regardless of the diversity of their cultures and civilizations, thus enhancing cooperation between all components of the international community.

The statement said that the Islamic world has always played an active role in enforcing, enhancing and enriching this global human rights system, thus showcasing the Islamic civilization's approach to the rights of human beings whom the Creator has honored.

In the same vein, ISESCO called for sustained action at all levels to contribute to the dissemination and defense of human rights culture through its programmes, projects and activities, especially in the field of human rights education, and respect for the religious, cultural and civilizational identities of all peoples and communities.