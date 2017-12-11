South Africa: My Son Is Unstable, Says Father of Son Accused of Domestic Worker Rape, Sex Acts With Dogs

A 41-year-old man who allegedly raped a domestic worker several times and forced her to perform sexual acts with his dogs is mentally unstable, his father contends.

Testifying in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, in a bid to have the accused referred for mental observation, the man told the court that his son had always been mentally unstable.

"One moment he would be fine; the next he would be angry, swearing, shouting, fighting and breaking things," his father said.

He told the court that, when his son was nearly 8 years old, a school psychologist had told him that his son's brain development was that of a 3-year-old child.

Following this information, the accused was placed in a special needs school, where he started displaying abnormal outbursts of anger.

They then took the accused to see another psychologist, who told the family that the accused's brain had never fully developed and, as a result, he would never be able to handle stress.

"We realised that, with all the employments and work that he did," his father said.

"In mid-1993, he got so bad... he got angrier and more violent that we took him to the district surgeon in Potchefstroom to have him observed because of his unacceptable behaviour.

"They sent him to Sterkfontein psychiatric hospital in Krugersdorp. He was there for two weeks, where they diagnosed him as mentally retarded."

He also testified that in 1999, the accused had set himself alight and had sustained burn wounds over 33% of his body.

"It was on the stomach, the legs and the hands, as he used his hands to try and extinguish the fire."

'Something wrong with him'

The accused's father also told the court that his son had been on and off medication over the years and that his outbursts and abnormal behaviour had been constant, and that they had just accepted it.

"His behaviour is definitely not the normal behaviour of a grown adult. There is definitely something wrong with him. I believe he needs more mental observation."

The accused's legal aid lawyer, Ehleketani Maluleke, told the court that her client should be transferred for mental observation to assess whether he could follow court proceedings, and if he was fit to stand trial.

State prosecutor Solly Leballo opposed the application, saying that the accused could be sent for observation over a seven-day period for a preliminary report, before making a decision on whether or not he should be sent for observation over an extended period of time.

Magistrate Jacob Ntatsi granted the State's application and ordered that the accused be put under observation for seven days and that a preliminary report be produced.

The accused has been charged with 10 counts, including five of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after he allegedly dragged and locked the victim in a room where he raped her repeatedly.

He also allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts on his dogs at a house in Raimar Park, Bronkhorstspruit, on October 23.

The matter was postponed to 18 December.

Source: News24