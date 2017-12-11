Tanzania: Former CCM Youth Organ's Top Leader to Be Arraigned Soon

THE outgoing chairperson of UVCCM, the youth wing of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Sadifa Juma Khamis, who is being detained by the anti-corruption watchdog, is likely to be arraigned any time from today, it has been confirmed.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Dodoma Regional Commander Emma Kihanga, said the suspect will be charged with corruption within this week, declining to divulge details. "It's too early to give details, for now we're still holding him," she remarked briefly.

The commander said PCCB would give full details at the end of its investigations, including process of charging the young man who had been an emerging prominent politician. "I have no more information; we arrested him and a probe is being carried out ... we expect to give details as we charge him next week," he told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

Khamis, who doubles as Donge constituency legislator, is the latest parliamentarian to be arrested by the anticorruption body in Dodoma. He was arrested on Saturday night at his residence, a few hours before the 9th UVCCM General Assembly started.

The curtain raiser was attended by CCM National Chairman President John Magufuli, his Zanzibar Vice- Chairman Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. Among other things, the youth wing was scheduled to elect its new top leaders, the chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary general.

The election is part of the intra-party elections which started with grassroots elections; district, regional election and now its national leaders. In his opening remarks, President Magufuli told the audience that he earnestly expected that whoever would emerge as the chairperson would not have bought their votes. He stressed that new leaders with a clean record were critical for the wing's transformation.

"The direction in which we were going was not good direction," said the President, who was in a sombre mood. Already, the CCM's women's wing has held its general assembly.