South Africa: Is the Deputy President the Appropriate Person to Appoint the National Director of Public Prosecutions?

The judgment handed down on Friday by the Gauteng High Court, which declared the "resignation" of the previous National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Mxolisi Nxasana (as well as the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams as NDPP) unconstitutional and invalid, and ordered that the Deputy President must appoint a new NDPP in his capacity as acting president, raises profoundly important and interesting constitutional issues. Unfortunately, some comments on the judgment have been ill-informed and lacking in a basic understanding of constitutional law and the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court.

What is to be done when President Jacob Zuma is unable to perform a constitutional obligation because this is prohibited by the Constitution? Put differently, is the president permitted to flout a constitutional obligation in order to fulfil another constitutional duty?

This was the conundrum faced by the full bench of the Gauteng High Court in the case of Corruption Watch and Another v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others (but whether this issue arose at all is at least debatable).

The court held - correctly in my view - that the president is not permitted to flout section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution (which prohibits him from exposing...