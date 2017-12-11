Ethiopia: "Nation's Unity, Development Progress Will Never Cease", Premier

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said the socioeconomic and political victory of the new Ethiopia and its peoples has continued booming.

Speaking on the 12th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day, Hailemariam stressed that the country's developmental progress would never cease and the unity of its peoples would never break down because of the destructive acts of anti peace elements. "So far we have come to be the African Tigers while our enemies were expecting our disintegration for twenty seven years. This is due to the path we have chosen to follow based on the strong desire of our people for peace, democracy and development," said the premier.

He also noted that the task of putting the federal democratic system on a solid foundation is a mutual responsibility and a continuous effort of the peoples and the government. "There is no ceasing from the struggle to build a country where everyone participates and benefits equally. Even our athletes are not allowed to quit the race they are into".

However, the government understands that there are still many educated youth who are not benefiting from the opportunities of the development and waiting with hope. Therefore, all opportunities will be utilized to benefit these members of the public and to make sure no one is left behind, according to him.

In terms of the political aspects, Hailemariam noted that there are still elements who are trying to spread hatred and suspicion and to use is for bribery. In addition rent seekers , smugglers and other destructive forces have been doing their best to stir conflicts between nations in different parts of the country. But due to the wise measures taken by the peoples, the conflicts didn't result much destruction and didn't spread between nations and nationalities, said the Premier.

"In this case the Federal government will work with state governments in preventing and resolving conflicts as quickly as possible. We will also exert maximum effort to rehabilitate people who are displaced and have lost their properties," he underlined.

The Prime Minister also said the government would continue protecting the federal system from corrupt hands and taking serious measures on officials who abuse their authorities and cause administrative grievances against the public. He added that his government would further uphold the ongoing self reform.

It was indicated in the celebration that the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day would bring an opportunity for peoples to join hands and seek fair solutions for their problems and work together for a prosperous and civilized nation.