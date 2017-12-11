South Africa: Repurposing Historic Symbols - Lessons From Hector Pieterson Via Trump's America to Selborne College

analysis

The iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson from the 16 June 1976 Soweto Uprising has once again become news, as a high school student reused the image for an alumni reunion poster, but in a particularly problematic way. Are there larger issues at play here? J. BROOKS SPECTOR takes a look.

There was a time, up until not so very long ago, when it could be assumed that most literate persons in the West were familiar with the large body of lessons, stories, images, allusions and metaphors that came from their sacred religious texts, the Greek and Roman myths and legends, and not a little of the historical baggage of their own - and neighbouring - societies as well. (And I suspect a similar situation prevailed in Eastern nations, with their own respective canons of religious and mythological discourse.) In fact, this knowledge on the part of audiences and viewers meant painters or sculptors had the sense that viewers both had an understanding of the works and their meanings, and perhaps even when those viewers were largely illiterate as well. A corollary to this understanding would be the way someone could easily see the implied meanings and borrowed images in any...