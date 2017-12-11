Malawi: Kalumbu Crowned an Open Defecation Free Zone

Lilongwe — Chief Director middle left presenting a certificate to Senior Chief Kalumbu on the middle Right - Pic By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumbu area in Lilongwe on Friday was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) following a successful Sanitation and Hygiene Initiative that the area undertook for the past four months.

Kalumbu now joins other 74 traditional authorities that have attained the same ODF status in the country.

Before presenting a certificate of recognition to the T.A. Kalumbu at a function that was held at his headquarters in the area, Chief Director in the Ministry of Health, Bestone Chisamile, said the importance of the event could not be overemphasized as it was important in the life of every person.

Chisamile said government and other stakeholders' commitment towards improving sanitation and hygiene as a means of achieving the current Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6.2 was so encouraging.

"SDG number 6.2 urges countries to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all including those in vulnerable situations by 2030.

"The open defecation free status for T/A Kalumbu will improve the health status of all people of Malawi in the long run," said the Chief Director.

He said Malawi Government adopted the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in 2008 with the aim to make the country open defecation free by promoting sanitation and hygiene in the communities.

He therefore said it was pleasing to see that T/A Kalumbu had done such a tremendous job of pioneering for change in the area.

"The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce sanitation related diseases and also improve the quality of life for people in the country. Let me congratulate T/A Kalumbu who has joined other T/As in the country to attain the ODF status," he said.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kalumbu said the certificate was a sign of appreciation for what the community had done in terms of hygiene.

The chief said before the exercise commenced, only 25 people out 100 had toilets and the rest used to defecate in the bush and areas surrounding their homes.

"Only 25 out 100 had toilets and this was alarming as it triggered a lot of communicable diseases in this community. I always thought people had toilets up until I personally had a chance of visiting households where I discovered that a huge number had no toilets and it was so embarrassing," said Senior Chief Kalumbu.

He said the situation pushed him to commit his time and make sure that within a short period every household in the area owned a decent toilet so that they prevent the occurrence of sanitation related diseases such as diarrhea.

"I committed my time within that short period because I wanted to see change. Now, we have managed to break the record when most people had doubted if we were going to make it. Now records show that 99 percent of my people have toilets," he said.

Kalumbu added it pleased him to instruct the people to construct a toilet and a bathroom at the graveyard.

"I also felt that it was important that we construct a toilet and a bathroom just near our graveyard so that people can use it especially when holding burial ceremonies," he explained.

He commended Hygiene Village project that pioneered the initiative in the area, promising that they would carry on with the initiative and make sure that it was sustained for years.

USAID Malawi Health, Population and Nutrition team leader, Peter Halpert commended all those who contributed to T.A. Kalumbu's success for their commitment to improved sanitary practices and outcomes for the betterment of all Malawians.

He said the success would ensure that members of the community are living in safe environments that are free from avoidable viruses and bacteria that can make people ill.

"The declaration of T.A. Kalumbu as ODF is the culmination of the good work that has been carried out by the community in collaboration with other stakeholders just to make sure that people live free from avoidable viruses and bacteria which under worst circumstances can take their lives," said Halpert.

He pointed out that the Kalumbu success will go a long way saving lives of many, especially children under the age of five who suffer from diarrhea at least every two weeks.

According to Executive Director for Hygiene Village Project, Roy Khonyogwa, the project has benefitted 444 villages in T.A. Kalumbu targeting 55, 987 people.

Khonyongwa said the two year project has managed to sensitize 20 primary schools, extension workers within the area and all mother groups on the importance of constructing a toilet at each household.

The project that is being funded by USAID will phase out in 2018.