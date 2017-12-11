Malawi: Ministry Commends MRCS for Training Journalists in First Aid

Blantyre — Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has hailed Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for training journalists on First Aid response, noting that such efforts complement government's goal of having a media that is well conversant with a wide range of topics.

Regional Information Officer (RIO) for the South, Arnold Namanja made the remarks on Friday in Blantyre during the closing ceremony of a two days First Aid training for Blantyre Press club journalists organised by MRCS.

"We value this training so much because as the objectives clearly stipulate, it is meant to train the media with first aid skills as they are normally the first people to arrive at the scene of an accident.

"Therefore, instead of just reporting about how many people have died or injured in an accident they are also supposed to provide first aid to those who have survived an accident instead of just reporting on the numbers," he noted.

Namanja appealed to the media to make sure that they put the skills gained into practice in bid to make the training meaningful and beneficial to people affected by accidents and natural disasters.

"I think it is important that the media should not get busy taking pictures of the dead and those injured. Instead, they should be able to provide first aid because they first become human beings before becoming journalists," the RIO pointed out.

MISA Malawi Vice Chairperson, Cliff Kawanga commended MRCS for the training, noting that such kind of training were expensive for journalists to enrol on their own.

"This type of training is way too expensive and no journalist can afford to pay for individually," he said, adding that it was the expectation of MISA Malawi to see the knowledge and skills being practiced in the field.

Kawanga observed that, "We are going towards 2019 elections and maybe we might have some disturbances. For our colleagues who report on sports, we have always heard about violence at the stadiums. These are some of the issues we talk about and we believe that with the knowledge from the training they will be able to save lives in such situations."