10 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rain Ends Ram Slam Season Early for Lions, Knights

The Highveld Lions and Knights saw their RAM SLAM T20 Challenge season end on a sombre note after rain prevented them the opportunity to reach the semi-finals at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The match was abandoned with only one over played as the hosts ended fifth and the visitors sixth on the final log table.

Both sides needed a victory and a few results to swing their way in round 10, but as it happened, results did not work out too kindly either.

Umpires Bongani Jele and Brad White eventually waited just under two hours before declaring the match a no result.

South Africa

